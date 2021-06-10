COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another metro Atlanta school system has voted to ban Critical Race Theory in its classrooms, this time it was Cobb County.
The district passed a resolution against it, with three board members refusing to vote.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a perspective that examines how race has shaped society, specific laws, and policies. For most of Thursday afternoon, demonstrators stood outside the district's doors begging leaders not to follow the lead of other local counties.
"From Critical Race Theory to cynical race theory," said Jim Karlin. Karlin is one of the critics of CRT who stood in the line largely in favor of CRT discussions in Cobb County classes.
"If black children are young enough to experience racism, white children are old enough to learn about it," countered Austin Miller.
The saying goes 'there are two sides to every story' but in this one, demonstrators argue there are too many sides for the Cobb County
School Board to have come to a vote so soon against CRT.
Families tell CBS46, they wanted the board to hear them out, then table the talks. However, the district voted to ban CRT Thursday evening. The three black leaders on the board abstained, citing CRT as a non-issue. Adding, it is not even a part of any Cobb curriculum.
Student Zoe Shepard says, "the reason that we're in this position is that we haven't been teaching the whole story." Shepard explained her group has been fighting to get schools named after confederate leaders, renamed. She told CBS46, history taught in schools must include the Black experience.
Those opposing CRT claim it is revisionist history.
"White people don't matter, in essence. And we're the bad guys." Karlin continued, "it's creating racial division."
Carolyn Elliott-Farino feels that could not be further from the facts.
"You want to suppress speech and not teach our students, you know, history. Let them discuss it. Why are we so worried about making kids uncomfortable," she questioned. "Life is uncomfortable."
School board members themselves struggled to define it, which led to a heated debate during the meeting. While outside, protestors demanded a more inclusive Cobb County.
