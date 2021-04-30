COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police are investigating a deadly crash on Friday around midnight on the East-West Connector near South Hurt Road overpass.
Investigators say the preliminary investigation suggests, Jose Garcia, 22, of Powder Springs was driving westbound on East-West Connector in a white 2021 Toyota RAV-4.
Garcia was going through a left curve when his car went off the roadway into the grass and began to spin before coming back into the roadway, crossing the grass median, and then entering the eastbound lanes, say officials.
Garcia collided with two eastbound cars, a gray 2019 KIA Rio, driven by Kiara Waldo, 20, of Mableton in the left lane, and a black Mazda 3, driven by Tammy Tatum, 59, of Mableton in the right lane.
Garcia began to roll after hitting the two cars and came to a final stop, flipped over on the eastbound lanes, where he died from his injuries on scene, say police.
Waldo suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
While Tatum was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit at 770-499-3987.
