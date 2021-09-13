The 108th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Coffee head football coach Robby Pruitt, who is 4-0 on the season following the Trojans’ 46-0 shutout victory over Salem last Friday.
Host I.J. Rosenberg, the President of Score Atlanta, will also have third year Creekview football coach Trevor Williams, who helped lead the Grizzlies to a 21-14 win over Cherokee this past Friday. Also joining the show will be Sandy Creek head football coach Brett Garvin, who is preparing for a region matchup against Westminster this Friday.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.