COFFEE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and exposures among students and staff at Coffee High School, the school will close at the end of the school day (Thursday, November 12, 2020).
The District says “the closure will prevent further spread among staff and students.”
The school will remain closed on Friday, November 13 for deep cleaning and sanitizing. Classes will resume using distance education via Google Classroom on Monday, November 16 and continue throughout the week of November 16-20. Students will not report to campus for classes next week. We plan to resume on-campus classes on Monday, November 30.
Chromebooks will be available for pickup at CHS Monday, November 16 for those who have WiFi access and need to borrow one in order to participate in distance learning. The Chromebook pickup schedule will be:
8:30-10:30 Seniors
10:30-12:30 Juniors
12:30-2:30 Sophomores
Coffee High students and parents will receive more specific details from the school administration and faculty.
The closing of Coffee High School is a precaution as the school system works to ensure in-person learning can continue in other schools. The community at large is encouraged to work together: stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members, socially distance and wear a mask when in public.
