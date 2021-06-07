COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46)-- College Park police responded to a stolen vehicle report, which resulted in an officer and potential suspect being hit by a car.
Officers were dispatched to the call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday near the 2300 block of Southport Drive.
Police said officers found a male in the area they believed to be associated with the stolen car.
When the officer approached the male at his car, the officer and male were struck by the driver of the stolen car as it fled, said police.
A police spokesperson said both the officer and the male sustained severe injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Efforts are being made to identify the suspects of the stolen vehicle, said police.
Anyone with information is urged to call the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the College Park Tip Line at 404-768-8664.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
