ATLANTA (CBS46) — Comcast has awarded two Atlanta non-profits a total of $100,000 for their efforts in supporting and advocating for the Asian American community.
$75,000 was awarded to Asian Americans Advancing Justice and $25,000 to the Center for Pan-Asian Community Services.
“Comcast has a long history of supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in Atlanta and across the country, and we are honored to align with these two critically important organizations,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP in Atlanta in a press release.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta is the first and only nonprofit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in Georgia and the Southeast, according to its website.
The Center for Pan-Asian Community Services is a nonprofit whose mission is to promote self-sufficiency and equity for immigrants, refugees, and the underprivileged through comprehensive health and social services, capacity building and advocacy.
Comcast says, in 2019, it invested a total of $13.7 million in cash and in-kind contributions in Georgia.
