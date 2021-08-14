ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The community was left with many questions Saturday night in the kidnapping and murder of an Atlanta woman, Mariam Abdulrab.
Police have identified Demarcus Brinkley as a person of interest. They say he is in the hospital following a chase in Griffin hours after the crime.
As of Saturday night, no one faced charges in Abdulrab's murder.
Saturday afternoon, artists painted a mural of Mariam's face and name near Estoria and Wylie Streets. It's one of several ways the community is honoring her.
"She was just wonderful," said Sheila Gafeney, who frequented Revery VR Bar where we're told Mariam worked.
Gafeney joined others in dropping off flowers outside of the bar. "I just saw her last week. Came in, spoke to her, you know we had a couple of drinks, chatted for a while, that was it. She hugged me."
Atlanta Police say around 5AM Friday, someone reported witnessing a woman being kidnapped on Burroughs Street on the southeast side.
A neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, captured surveillance video which shows someone pull into the driveway, presumably Abdulrab. Another car pulls up shortly after and someone gets out.
A suspect seems to take a woman with them then back away in an SUV.
About an hour later, police responded to reports of gunshots near Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way. A few hours after that, a woman's body was found nearby, later identified to us by family and friends as Mariam Abdulrab.
Meanwhile, Georgia State Patrol began a high speed chase in Griffin involving a person of interest, Demarcus Brinkley.
Atlanta Police say as of Saturday night, he is facing traffic charges and remains in the hospital.
Police say this is an active investigation.
