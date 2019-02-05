GENERAL FIELD
Record of the Year
I LIKE IT
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers; Leslie Brathwaite, Kuk Harrell, Evan LaRay & Simone Torres, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, Riley Mackin & Shaan Singh, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
GOD'S PLAN
Drake
Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers; Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers; Brandon Bost & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Al Shux & Sounwave, producers; Sam Ricci & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
ROCKSTAR
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Louis Bell & Tank God, producers; Louis Bell, Lorenzo Cardona, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Stevens, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers; Grey, Tom Norris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers; Mike Marsh, mastering engineer
2. Album Of The Year
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Cardi B
Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
SCORPION
Drake
Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Darhyl "Hey DJ" Camper Jr, David 'Swagg R'Celious' Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS
Post Malone
Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
DIRTY COMPUTER
Janelle Monáe
Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
BOO'D UP
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
GOD'S PLAN
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
IN MY BLOOD
Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
THE MIDDLE
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
THIS IS AMERICA
Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
4. Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
CHLOE X HALLE
LUKE COMBS
GRETA VAN FLEET
H.E.R.
DUA LIPA
MARGO PRICE
BEBE REXHA
JORJA SMITH
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
COLORS
Beck
HAVANA (LIVE)
Camila Cabello
GOD IS A WOMAN
Ariana Grande
JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOIN'?)
Lady Gaga
BETTER NOW
Post Malone
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
FALL IN LINE
Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART
Backstreet Boys
'S WONDERFUL
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
GIRLS LIKE YOU
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
SAY SOMETHING
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
LOVE IS HERE TO STAY
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
MY WAY
Willie Nelson
NAT "KING" COLE & ME
Gregory Porter
STANDARDS (DELUXE)
Seal
THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!
Barbra Streisand
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.
CAMILA
Camila Cabello
MEANING OF LIFE
Kelly Clarkson
SWEETENER
Ariana Grande
SHAWN MENDES
Shawn Mendes
BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA
P!nk
REPUTATION
Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
NORTHERN SOUL
Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Above & Beyond & Andrew Bayer, producers; Above & Beyond, mixers
ULTIMATUM
Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
LOSING IT
Fisher
Paul Nicholas Fisher, producer; Kevin Grainger, mixer
ELECTRICITY
Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Jarami, Alex Metric, Riton & Silk City, producers; Josh Gudwin, mixer
GHOST VOICES
Virtual Self
Porter Robinson, producer; Porter Robinson, mixer
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
SINGULARITY
Jon Hopkins
WOMAN WORLDWIDE
Justice
TREEHOUSE
Sofi Tukker
OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES
SOPHIE
LUNE ROUGE
TOKiMONSTA
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
THE EMANCIPATION PROCRASTINATION
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
STEVE GADD BAND
Steve Gadd Band
MODERN LORE
Julian Lage
LAID BLACK
Marcus Miller
PROTOCOL 4
Simon Phillips
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
FOUR OUT OF FIVE
Arctic Monkeys
WHEN BAD DOES GOOD
Chris Cornell
MADE AN AMERICA
THE FEVER 333
HIGHWAY TUNE
Greta Van Fleet
UNCOMFORTABLE
Halestorm
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS
Between The Buried And Me
HONEYCOMB
Deafheaven
ELECTRIC MESSIAH
High On Fire
BETRAYER
Trivium
ON MY TEETH
Underoath
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BLACK SMOKE RISING
Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
JUMPSUIT
Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
MANTRA
Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
MASSEDUCTION
Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
RATS
Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
RAINIER FOG
Alice In Chains
M A N I A
Fall Out Boy
PREQUELLE
Ghost
FROM THE FIRES
Greta Van Fleet
PACIFIC DAYDREAM
Weezer
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO
Arctic Monkeys
COLORS
Beck
UTOPIA
Björk
AMERICAN UTOPIA
David Byrne
MASSEDUCTION
St. Vincent
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
LONG AS I LIVE
Toni Braxton
SUMMER
The Carters
Y O Y
Lalah Hathaway
BEST PART
H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
FIRST BEGAN
PJ Morton
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
BET AIN'T WORTH THE HAND
Leon Bridges
DON'T FALL APART ON ME TONIGHT
Bettye LaVette
HONEST
MAJOR.
HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
MADE FOR LOVE
Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BOO'D UP
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
COME THROUGH AND CHILL
Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
FEELS LIKE SUMMER
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
FOCUS
Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
LONG AS I LIVE
Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
EVERYTHING IS LOVE
The Carters
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
Chloe x Halle
CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
WAR & LEISURE
Miguel
VENTRILOQUISM
Meshell Ndegeocello
21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
SEX & CIGARETTES
Toni Braxton
GOOD THING
Leon Bridges
HONESTLY
Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE)
PJ Morton
RAP
22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
BE CAREFUL
Cardi B
NICE FOR WHAT
Drake
KING'S DEAD
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
BUBBLIN
Anderson .Paak
SICKO MODE
Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee
23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
LIKE I DO
Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
PRETTY LITTLE FEARS
6lack Featuring J. Cole
THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
ROCKSTAR
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
GOD'S PLAN
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
KING'S DEAD
Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Axel Morgan, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
LUCKY YOU
R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
SICKO MODE
Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee)
WIN
K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Cardi B
SWIMMING
Mac Miller
VICTORY LAP
Nipsey Hussle
DAYTONA
Pusha T
ASTROWORLD
Travis Scott
COUNTRY
26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
WOULDN'T IT BE GREAT?
Loretta Lynn
MONA LISAS AND MAD HATTERS
Maren Morris
BUTTERFLIES
Kacey Musgraves
MILLIONAIRE
Chris Stapleton
PARALLEL LINE
Keith Urban
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
SHOOT ME STRAIGHT
Brothers Osborne
TEQUILA
Dan + Shay
WHEN SOMEONE STOPS LOVING YOU
Little Big Town
DEAR HATE
Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
MEANT TO BE
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BREAK UP IN THE END
Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
DEAR HATE
Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
I LIVED IT
Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
SPACE COWBOY
Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
TEQUILA
Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
WHEN SOMEONE STOPS LOVING YOU
Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
UNAPOLOGETICALLY
Kelsea Ballerini
PORT SAINT JOE
Brothers Osborne
GIRL GOING NOWHERE
Ashley McBryde
GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves
FROM A ROOM: VOLUME 2
Chris Stapleton
NEW AGE
30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
HIRAETH
Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhermann
BELOVED
Snatam Kaur
OPIUM MOON
Opium Moon
MOLECULES OF MOTION
Steve Roach
MOKU MALUHIA - PEACEFUL ISLAND
Jim Kimo West
JAZZ
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE
Regina Carter, soloist
Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)
DON'T FENCE ME IN
John Daversa, soloist
Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
WE SEE
Fred Hersch, soloists
DE-DAH
Brad Mehldau, soloist
Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)
CADENAS
Miguel Zenón, soloist
Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
MY MOOD IS YOU
Freddy Cole
THE QUESTIONS
Kurt Elling
THE SUBJECT TONIGHT IS LOVE
Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz, Gary Versace
IF YOU REALLY WANT
Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
THE WINDOW
Cécile McLorin Salvant
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
DIAMOND CUT
Tia Fuller
LIVE IN EUROPE
Fred Hersch Trio
SEYMOUR READS THE CONSTITUTION!
Brad Mehldau Trio
STILL DREAMING
Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
EMANON
The Wayne Shorter Quartet
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
ALL ABOUT THAT BASIE
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
AMERICAN DREAMERS: VOICES OF HOPE, MUSIC OF FREEDOM
John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
PRESENCE
Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
ALL CAN WORK
John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
BAREFOOT DANCES AND OTHER VISIONS
Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
HEART OF BRAZIL
Eddie Daniels
BACK TO THE SUNSET
Dafnis Prieto Big Band
WEST SIDE STORY REIMAGINED
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
CINQUE
Elio Villafranca
YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN
Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
YOU WILL WIN
Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters
WON'T HE DO IT
Koryn Hawthorne
NEVER ALONE
Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters
CYCLES
Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds & Will Reagan, songwriters
A GREAT WORK
Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
RECKLESS LOVE
Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
YOU SAY
Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
JOY.
for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
GRACE GOT YOU
MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
KNOWN
Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
ONE NATION UNDER GOD
Jekalyn Carr
HIDING PLACE
Tori Kelly
MAKE ROOM
Jonathan McReynolds
THE OTHER SIDE
The Walls Group
A GREAT WORK
Brian Courtney Wilson
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
LOOK UP CHILD
Lauren Daigle
HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW
Elevation Worship
LIVING WITH A FIRE
Jesus Culture
SURROUNDED
Michael W. Smith
SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON
Zach Williams
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
UNEXPECTED
Jason Crabb
CLEAR SKIES
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST
The Isaacs
STILL STANDING
The Martins
LOVE LOVE LOVE
Gordon Mote
LATIN
41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
PROMETO
Pablo Alboran
SINCERA
Claudia Brant
MUSAS (UN HOMENAJE AL FOLCLORE LATINOAMERICANO EN MANOS DE LOS MACORINOS), VOL. 2
Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM
Raquel Sofía
VIVES
Carlos Vives
42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.
CLAROSCURA
Aterciopelados
COASTCITY
COASTCITY
ENCANTO TROPICAL
Monsieur Periné
GOURMET
Orishas
AZTLÁN
Zoé
43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
PRIMERO SOY MEXICANA
Angela Aguilar
MITAD Y MITAD
Calibre 50
TOTALMENTE JUAN GABRIEL VOL. II
Aida Cuevas
CRUZANDO BORDERS
Los Texmaniacs
LEYENDAS DE MI PUEBLO
Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
¡MÉXICO POR SIEMPRE!
Luis Miguel
44. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
PA' MI GENTE
Charlie Aponte
LEGADO
Formell Y Los Van Van
ORQUESTA AKOKÁN
Orquesta Akokán
PONLE ACTITUD
Felipe Peláez
ANNIVERSARY
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
45. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
KICK ROCKS
Sean Ardoin
SAINT JAMES INFIRMARY BLUES
Jon Batiste
THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile
ALL ON MY MIND
Anderson East
LAST MAN STANDING
Willie Nelson
46. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
ALL THE TROUBLE
Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
BUILD A BRIDGE
Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
KNOCKIN' ON YOUR SCREEN DOOR
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
SUMMER'S END
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
47. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU
Brandi Carlile
THINGS HAVE CHANGED
Bettye LaVette
THE TREE OF FORGIVENESS
John Prine
THE LONELY, THE LONESOME & THE GONE
Lee Ann Womack
ONE DROP OF TRUTH
The Wood Brothers
48. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
PORTRAITS IN FIDDLES
Mike Barnett
SISTER SADIE II
Sister Sadie
RIVERS AND ROADS
Special Consensus
THE TRAVELIN' MCCOURYS
The Travelin' McCourys
NORTH OF DESPAIR
Wood & Wire
49. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
SOMETHING SMELLS FUNKY 'ROUND HERE
Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
BENTON COUNTY RELIC
Cedric Burnside
THE BLUES IS ALIVE AND WELL
Buddy Guy
NO MERCY IN THIS LAND
Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite
DON'T YOU FEEL MY LEG (THE NAUGHTY BAWDY BLUES OF BLUE LU BARKER)
Maria Muldaur
50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
PLEASE DON'T BE DEAD
Fantastic Negrito
HERE IN BABYLON
Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps
CRY NO MORE
Danielle Nicole
OUT OF THE BLUES
Boz Scaggs
VICTOR WAINWRIGHT AND THE TRAIN
Victor Wainwright And The Train
51. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND
Joan Baez
BLACK COWBOYS
Dom Flemons
RIFLES & ROSARY BEADS
Mary Gauthier
WEED GARDEN
Iron & Wine
ALL ASHORE
Punch Brothers
52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
KREOLE ROCK AND SOUL
Sean Ardoin
SPYBOY
Cha Wa
ALOHA FROM NA HOA
Na Hoa
NO 'ANE'I
Kalani Pe'a
MEWASINSATIONAL - CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS
Young Spirit
REGGAE
53. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
AS THE WORLD TURNS
Black Uhuru
REGGAE FOREVER
Etana
REBELLION RISES
Ziggy Marley
A MATTER OF TIME
Protoje
44/876
Sting & Shaggy
WORLD MUSIC
54. Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.
DERAN
Bombino
FENFO
Fatoumata Diawara
BLACK TIMES
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
FREEDOM
Soweto Gospel Choir
THE LOST SONGS OF WORLD WAR II
Yiddish Glory
CHILDREN'S
55. Best Children's Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
ALL THE SOUNDS
Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
BUILDING BLOCKS
Tim Kubart
FALU'S BAZAAR
Falu
GIANTS OF SCIENCE
The Pop Ups
THE NATION OF IMAGINE
Frank & Deane
SPOKEN WORD
56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
ACCESSORY TO WAR (NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON & AVIS LANG)
Courtney B. Vance
CALYPSO
David Sedaris
CREATIVE QUEST
Questlove
FAITH - A JOURNEY FOR ALL
Jimmy Carter
THE LAST BLACK UNICORN
Tiffany Haddish
COMEDY
57. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
ANNIHILATION
Patton Oswalt
EQUANIMITY & THE BIRD REVELATION
Dave Chappelle
NOBLE APE
Jim Gaffigan
STANDUP FOR DRUMMERS
Fred Armisen
TAMBORINE
Chris Rock
MUSICAL THEATER
58. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
THE BAND'S VISIT
Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
CAROUSEL
Renée Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Andrew Lloyd Webber & Harvey Mason, Jr., producers (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)
MY FAIR LADY
Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Van Dean, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio' producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
(Various Artists)
Luca Guadagnino, compilation producer; Robin Urdang, music supervisor
DEADPOOL 2
(Various Artists)
David Leitch & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; John Houlihan, music supervisor
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Hugh Jackman (& Various Artists)
Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Greg Wells, compilation producers
LADY BIRD
(Various Artists)
Timothy J. Smith, compilation producer; Michael Hill & Brian Ross, music supervisors
STRANGER THINGS
(Various Artists)
Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer & Timothy J. Smith, compilation producers; Nora Felder, music supervisor
60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
BLACK PANTHER
Ludwig Göransson, composer
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
COCO
Michael Giacchino, composer
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat, composer
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
John Williams, composer
61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Track from: Black Panther
MYSTERY OF LOVE
Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Track from: Call Me By Your Name
REMEMBER ME
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Track from: Coco
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
THIS IS ME
Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Track from: The Greatest Showman
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
62. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
BLUT UND BODEN (BLOOD AND SOIL)
Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)
CHRYSALIS
Jeremy Kittel, composer (Kittel & Co.)
INFINITY WAR
Alan Silverstri, composer (Alan Silvestri)
MINE MISSION
John Powell & John Williams, composers (John Powell & John Williams)
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BATMAN THEME (TV)
Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis)
CHANGE THE WORLD
Mark Kibble, arranger (Take 6)
MADRID FINALE
John Powell, arranger (John Powell)
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat, arranger (Alexandre Desplat)
STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER
John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR
Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson, arrangers (Willie Nelson)
JOLENE
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis, arrangers (Dan Pugach)
MONA LISA
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Gregory Porter)
NIÑA
Gonzalo Grau, arranger (Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider)
SPIDERMAN THEME
Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter)
PACKAGE
65. Best Recording Package
BE THE COWBOY
Mary Banas, art director (Mitski)
LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR
Doohee Lee, art director (BTS)
MASSEDUCTION
Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)
THE OFFERING
Qing-Yang Xiao, art director (The Chairman)
WELL KEPT THING
Adam Moore, art director (Foxhole)
66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION (LOCKED N' LOADED BOX)
Arian Buhler, Charles Dooher, Jeff Fura, Scott Sandler & Matt Taylor, art directors (Guns N' Roses)
I'LL BE YOUR GIRL
Carson Ellis, Jeri Heiden & Glen Nakasako, art directors (The Decemberists)
PACIFIC NORTHWEST '73-74': THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS
Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Roy Henry Vickers, art directors (Grateful Dead)
SQUEEZE BOX: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC
Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic, art directors ("Weird Al" Yankovic)
TOO MANY BAD HABITS
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Johnny Nicholas)
NOTES
67. Best Album Notes
ALPINE DREAMING: THE HELVETIA RECORDS STORY, 1920-1924
James P. Leary, album notes writer (Various Artists)
4 BANJO SONGS, 1891-1897: FOUNDATIONAL RECORDINGS OF AMERICA'S ICONIC INSTRUMENT
Richard Martin & Ted Olson, album notes writers (Charles A. Asbury)
THE 1960 TIME SESSIONS
Ben Ratliff, album notes writer (Sonny Clark Trio)
THE PRODUCT OF OUR SOULS: THE SOUND AND SWAY OF JAMES REESE EUROPE'S SOCIETY ORCHESTRA
David Gilbert, album notes writer (Various Artists)
TROUBLE NO MORE: THE BOOTLEG SERIES VOL. 13 / 1979-1981 (DELUXE EDITION)
Amanda Petrusich, album notes writer (Bob Dylan)
VOICES OF MISSISSIPPI: ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS DOCUMENTED BY WILLIAM FERRIS
David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)
HISTORICAL
68. Best Historical Album
ANY OTHER WAY
Rob Bowman, Douglas Mcgowan, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Jackie Shane)
AT THE LOUISIANA HAYRIDE TONIGHT...
Martin Hawkins, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
BATTLEGROUND KOREA: SONGS AND SOUNDS OF AMERICA'S FORGOTTEN WAR
Hugo Keesing, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
A RHAPSODY IN BLUE - THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF OSCAR LEVANT
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Rebekah Wineman, mastering engineers (Oscar Levant)
VOICES OF MISSISSIPPI: ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS DOCUMENTED BY WILLIAM FERRIS
William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
ALL THE THINGS THAT I DID AND ALL THE THINGS THAT I DIDN'T DO
Ryan Freeland & Kenneth Pattengale, engineers; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (The Milk Carton Kids)
COLORS
Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)
EARTHTONES
Robbie Lackritz, engineer; Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer (Bahamas)
HEAD OVER HEELS
Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid & Gian Stone, engineers; Chris Gehringer & Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers (Chromeo)
VOICENOTES
Manny Marroquin & Charlie Puth, engineers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer (Charlie Puth)
70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
BOI-1DA
• Be Careful (Cardi B) (T)
• Diplomatic Immunity (Drake) (S)
• Friends (The Carters) (T)
• God's Plan (Drake) (S)
• Heard About Us (The Carters) (T)
• Lucky You (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas) (T)
• Mob Ties (Drake) (T)
• No Limit (G-Eazy Featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) (S)
LARRY KLEIN
• All These Things (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
• Anthem (Madeleine Peyroux) (A)
• The Book Of Longing (Luciana Souza) (A)
• Can I Have It All (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
• Junk (Hailey Tuck) (A)
• Look At What We've Done (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
• Meaning To Tell Ya (Molly Johnson) (A)
LINDA PERRY
• Harder Better Faster Stronger (Willa Amai) (S)
• Served Like A Girl (Music From And Inspired By The Documentary Film) (Various Artists) (A)
• 28 Days In The Valley (Dorothy) (A)
KANYE WEST
• Daytona (Pusha T) (A)
• Kids See Ghosts (Kids See Ghosts) (A)
• K.T.S.E. (Teyana Taylor) (A)
• Nasir (Nas) (A)
• Ye (Kanye West) (A)
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
• Apes*** (The Carters) (T)
• Man Of The Woods (Justin Timberlake) (A)
• No One Ever Really Dies (N.E.R.D) (A)
• Stir Fry (Migos) (T)
• Sweetener (Ariana Grande) (A)
71. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
AUDIO (CID REMIX)
CID, remixer (LSD)
HOW LONG (EDX'S DUBAI SKYLINE REMIX)
Maurizio Colella & Christian Hirt, remixers (Charlie Puth)
ONLY ROAD (COSMIC GATE REMIX)
Olaf Diekmann & Claus Terhoeven, remixers (Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal)
STARGAZING (KASKADE REMIX)
Kaskade, remixer (Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso)
WALKING AWAY (MURA MASA REMIX)
Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO
72. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).
EYE IN THE SKY - 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION
Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
FOLKETONER
Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
SEVEN WORDS FROM THE CROSS
Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer; Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, surround producer (Matthew Guard & Skylark)
SOMMERRO: UJAMAA & THE ICEBERG
Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir)
SYMBOL
Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround producers (Engine-Earz Experiment)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS
Mark Donahue & Dirk Sobotka, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
BEETHOVEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3; STRAUSS: HORN CONCERTO NO. 1
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
JOHN WILLIAMS AT THE MOVIES
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds)
LIQUID MELANCHOLY - CLARINET MUSIC OF JAMES M. STEPHENSON
Bill Maylone & Mary Mazurek, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (John Bruce Yeh)
SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONIES NOS. 4 & 11
Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
VISIONS AND VARIATIONS
Tom Caulfield, engineer; Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer (A Far Cry)
74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
BLANTON ALSPAUGH
• Arnesen: Infinity - Choral Works (Joel Rinsema & Kantorei)
• Aspects Of America (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
• Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
• Gordon, R.: The House Without A Christmas Tree (Bradley Moore, Elisabeth Leone, Maximillian Macias, Megan Mikailovna Samarin, Patricia Schuman, Lauren Snouffer, Heidi Stober, Daniel Belcher, Houston Gran Opera Juvenile Chorus & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra)
• Haydn: The Creation (Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Betsy Cook Weber, Houston Symphony & Houston Symphony Chorus)
• Heggie: Great Scott (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
• Music Of Fauré, Buide & Zemlinsky (Trio Séléné)
• Paterson: Three Way - A Trio Of One-Act Operas (Dean Williamson, Daniele Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Jordan Rutter, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Matthew Treviño & Nashville Opera Orchestra)
• Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; Flos Campi (Peter Oundjian & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
DAVID FROST
• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Volume 7 (Jonathan Biss)
• Mirror In Mirror (Anne Akiko Meyers, Kristjan Järvi & Philharmonia Orchestra)
• Mozart: Idomeneo (James Levine, Alan Opie, Matthew Polenzani, Alice Coote, Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Presentiment (Orion Weiss)
• Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier (Sebastian Weigle, Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, Günther Groissböck, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
ELIZABETH OSTROW
• Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
• The Road Home (Joshua Habermann & Santa Fe Desert Chorale)
JUDITH SHERMAN
• Beethoven Unbound (Llŷr Williams)
• Black Manhattan Volume 3 (Rick Benjamin & Paragon Ragtime Orchestra)
• Bolcom: Piano Music (Various Artists)
• Del Tredici: March To Tonality (Mark Peskanov & Various Artists)
• Love Comes In At The Eye (Timothy Jones, Stephanie Sant'Ambrogio, Jeffrey Sykes, Anthony Ross, Carol Cook, Beth Rapier & Stephanie Jutt)
• Meltzer: Variations On A Summer Day & Piano Quartet (Abigail Fischer, Jayce Ogren & Sequitur)
• Mendelssohn: Complete Works For Cello And Piano (Marcy Rosen & Lydia Artymiw)
• New Music For Violin And Piano (Julie Rosenfeld & Peter Miyamoto)
• Reich: Pulse/Quartet (Colin Currie Group & International Contemporary Ensemble)
DIRK SOBOTKA
• Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
• Lippencott: Frontier Symphony (Jeff Lippencott & Ligonier Festival Orchestra)
• Mahler: Symphony No. 8 (Thierry Fischer, Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Utah Symphony)
• Music Of The Americas (Andrés Orozco-Estrada & Houston Symphony)
CLASSICAL
75. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
BEETHOVEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3; STRAUSS: HORN CONCERTO NO. 1
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
NIELSEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3 & SYMPHONY NO. 4
Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
RUGGLES, STUCKY & HARBISON: ORCHESTRAL WORKS
David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)
SCHUMANN: SYMPHONIES NOS. 1-4
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONIES NOS. 4 & 11
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
76. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
ADAMS: DOCTOR ATOMIC
John Adams, conductor; Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley & Brindley Sherratt; Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer (BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)
BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS
Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson & Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
LULLY: ALCESTE
Christophe Rousset, conductor; Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & Judith Van Wanroij; Maximilien Ciup, producer (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)
STRAUSS, R.: DER ROSENKAVALIER
Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Günther Groissböck & Erin Morley; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
VERDI: RIGOLETTO
Constantine Orbelian, conductor; Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky & Nadine Sierra; Vilius Keras & Aleksandra Keriene, producers (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir)
77. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
CHESNOKOV: TEACH ME THY STATUTES
Vladimir Gorbik, conductor (Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
KASTALSKY: MEMORY ETERNAL
Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
MCLOSKEY: ZEALOT CANTICLES
Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
RACHMANINOV: THE BELLS
Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master (Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
SEVEN WORDS FROM THE CROSS
Matthew Guard, conductor (Skylark)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
ANDERSON, LAURIE: LANDFALL
Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
BEETHOVEN, SHOSTAKOVICH & BACH
The Danish String Quartet
BLUEPRINTING
Aizuri Quartet
STRAVINSKY: THE RITE OF SPRING CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS
Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin
VISIONS AND VARIATIONS
A Far Cry
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
BARTÓK: PIANO CONCERTO NO. 2
Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
BIBER: THE MYSTERY SONATAS
Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)
BRUCH: SCOTTISH FANTASY, OP. 46; VIOLIN CONCERTO NO. 1 IN G MINOR, OP. 26
Joshua Bell (The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)
GLASS: THREE PIECES IN THE SHAPE OF A SQUARE
Craig Morris
KERNIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO
James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
ARC
Anthony Roth Costanzo; Jonathan Cohen, conductor (Les Violons Du Roy)
THE HANDEL ALBUM
Philippe Jaroussky; Artaserse, ensemble
MIRAGES
Sabine Devieilhe; François-Xavier Roth, conductor (Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siècles)
SCHUBERT: WINTERREISE
Randall Scarlata; Gilbert Kalish, accompanist
SONGS OF ORPHEUS - MONTEVERDI, CACCINI, D'INDIA & LANDI
Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles
81. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
FUCHS: PIANO CONCERTO 'SPIRITUALIST'; POEMS OF LIFE; GLACIER; RUSH
JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
GOLD
The King's Singers; Nigel Short, producer
THE JOHN ADAMS EDITION
Simon Rattle, conductor; Christoph Franke, producer
JOHN WILLIAMS AT THE MOVIES
Jerry Junkin, conductor; Donald J. McKinney, producer
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: PIANO CONCERTO; OBOE CONCERTO; SERENADE TO MUSIC; FLOS CAMPI
Peter Oundjian, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS
Mason Bates, composer; Mark Campbell, librettist (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
DU YUN: AIR GLOW
Du Yun, composer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
HEGGIE: GREAT SCOTT
Jake Heggie, composer; Terrence McNally, librettist (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
KERNIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO
Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
MAZZOLI: VESPERS FOR VIOLIN
Missy Mazzoli, composer (Olivia De Prato)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
83. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
APES***
The Carters
Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino
Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
I'M NOT RACIST
Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
PYNK
Janelle Monáe
Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
MUMBO JUMBO
Tierra Whack
Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
84. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
LIFE IN 12 BARS
Eric Clapton
Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers
WHITNEY
(Whitney Houston)
Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers
QUINCY
Quincy Jones
Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer
ITZHAK
Itzhak Perlman
Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer
THE KING
(Elvis Presley)
Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers
