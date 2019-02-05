GRAMMY Awards

GENERAL FIELD

Record of the Year

I LIKE IT

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers; Leslie Brathwaite, Kuk Harrell, Evan LaRay & Simone Torres, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

THIS IS AMERICA

Childish Gambino

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, Riley Mackin & Shaan Singh, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

GOD'S PLAN

Drake

Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers; Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers; Brandon Bost & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Al Shux & Sounwave, producers; Sam Ricci & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

ROCKSTAR

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Louis Bell & Tank God, producers; Louis Bell, Lorenzo Cardona, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Stevens, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

THE MIDDLE

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers; Grey, Tom Norris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers; Mike Marsh, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

SCORPION

Drake

Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Darhyl "Hey DJ" Camper Jr, David 'Swagg R'Celious' Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS

Post Malone

Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

DIRTY COMPUTER

Janelle Monáe

Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

GOLDEN HOUR

Kacey Musgraves

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY

(Various Artists)

Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

BOO'D UP

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

GOD'S PLAN

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

IN MY BLOOD

Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

THE MIDDLE

Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

THIS IS AMERICA

Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

4. Best New Artist

An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

CHLOE X HALLE

LUKE COMBS

GRETA VAN FLEET

H.E.R.

DUA LIPA

MARGO PRICE

BEBE REXHA

JORJA SMITH

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

COLORS

Beck

HAVANA (LIVE)

Camila Cabello

GOD IS A WOMAN

Ariana Grande

JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOIN'?)

Lady Gaga

BETTER NOW

Post Malone

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

FALL IN LINE

Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART

Backstreet Boys

'S WONDERFUL

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

GIRLS LIKE YOU

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

SAY SOMETHING

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

THE MIDDLE

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

MY WAY

Willie Nelson

NAT "KING" COLE & ME

Gregory Porter

STANDARDS (DELUXE)

Seal

THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!

Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

CAMILA

Camila Cabello

MEANING OF LIFE

Kelly Clarkson

SWEETENER

Ariana Grande

SHAWN MENDES

Shawn Mendes

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA

P!nk

REPUTATION

Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

NORTHERN SOUL

Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Above & Beyond & Andrew Bayer, producers; Above & Beyond, mixers

ULTIMATUM

Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

LOSING IT

Fisher

Paul Nicholas Fisher, producer; Kevin Grainger, mixer

ELECTRICITY

Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Jarami, Alex Metric, Riton & Silk City, producers; Josh Gudwin, mixer

GHOST VOICES

Virtual Self

Porter Robinson, producer; Porter Robinson, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

SINGULARITY

Jon Hopkins

WOMAN WORLDWIDE

Justice

TREEHOUSE

Sofi Tukker

OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES

SOPHIE

LUNE ROUGE

TOKiMONSTA

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

THE EMANCIPATION PROCRASTINATION

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STEVE GADD BAND

Steve Gadd Band

MODERN LORE

Julian Lage

LAID BLACK

Marcus Miller

PROTOCOL 4

Simon Phillips

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

FOUR OUT OF FIVE

Arctic Monkeys

WHEN BAD DOES GOOD

Chris Cornell

MADE AN AMERICA

THE FEVER 333

HIGHWAY TUNE

Greta Van Fleet

UNCOMFORTABLE

Halestorm

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS

Between The Buried And Me

HONEYCOMB

Deafheaven

ELECTRIC MESSIAH

High On Fire

BETRAYER

Trivium

ON MY TEETH

Underoath

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLACK SMOKE RISING

Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

JUMPSUIT

Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA

Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

MASSEDUCTION

Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

RATS

Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

RAINIER FOG

Alice In Chains

M A N I A

Fall Out Boy

PREQUELLE

Ghost

FROM THE FIRES

Greta Van Fleet

PACIFIC DAYDREAM

Weezer

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO

Arctic Monkeys

COLORS

Beck

UTOPIA

Björk

AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne

MASSEDUCTION

St. Vincent

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LONG AS I LIVE

Toni Braxton

SUMMER

The Carters

Y O Y

Lalah Hathaway

BEST PART

H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

FIRST BEGAN

PJ Morton

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

BET AIN'T WORTH THE HAND

Leon Bridges

DON'T FALL APART ON ME TONIGHT

Bettye LaVette

HONEST

MAJOR.

HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE

PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

MADE FOR LOVE

Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

19. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BOO'D UP

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

COME THROUGH AND CHILL

Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

FEELS LIKE SUMMER

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

FOCUS

Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LONG AS I LIVE

Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

EVERYTHING IS LOVE

The Carters

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

Chloe x Halle

CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

WAR & LEISURE

Miguel

VENTRILOQUISM

Meshell Ndegeocello

21. Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

SEX & CIGARETTES

Toni Braxton

GOOD THING

Leon Bridges

HONESTLY

Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE)

PJ Morton

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

BE CAREFUL

Cardi B

NICE FOR WHAT

Drake

KING'S DEAD

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

BUBBLIN

Anderson .Paak

SICKO MODE

Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

LIKE I DO

Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

PRETTY LITTLE FEARS

6lack Featuring J. Cole

THIS IS AMERICA

Childish Gambino

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

24. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

GOD'S PLAN

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

KING'S DEAD

Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Axel Morgan, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

LUCKY YOU

R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

SICKO MODE

Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee)

WIN

K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

25. Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

SWIMMING

Mac Miller

VICTORY LAP

Nipsey Hussle

DAYTONA

Pusha T

ASTROWORLD

Travis Scott

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

WOULDN'T IT BE GREAT?

Loretta Lynn

MONA LISAS AND MAD HATTERS

Maren Morris

BUTTERFLIES

Kacey Musgraves

MILLIONAIRE

Chris Stapleton

PARALLEL LINE

Keith Urban

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

SHOOT ME STRAIGHT

Brothers Osborne

TEQUILA

Dan + Shay

WHEN SOMEONE STOPS LOVING YOU

Little Big Town

DEAR HATE

Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

MEANT TO BE

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

28. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BREAK UP IN THE END

Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

DEAR HATE

Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

I LIVED IT

Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

SPACE COWBOY

Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

TEQUILA

Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

WHEN SOMEONE STOPS LOVING YOU

Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

29. Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

UNAPOLOGETICALLY

Kelsea Ballerini

PORT SAINT JOE

Brothers Osborne

GIRL GOING NOWHERE

Ashley McBryde

GOLDEN HOUR

Kacey Musgraves

FROM A ROOM: VOLUME 2

Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

HIRAETH

Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhermann

BELOVED

Snatam Kaur

OPIUM MOON

Opium Moon

MOLECULES OF MOTION

Steve Roach

MOKU MALUHIA - PEACEFUL ISLAND

Jim Kimo West

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE

Regina Carter, soloist

Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)

DON'T FENCE ME IN

John Daversa, soloist

Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

WE SEE

Fred Hersch, soloists

DE-DAH

Brad Mehldau, soloist

Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)

CADENAS

Miguel Zenón, soloist

Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

MY MOOD IS YOU

Freddy Cole

THE QUESTIONS

Kurt Elling

THE SUBJECT TONIGHT IS LOVE

Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz, Gary Versace

IF YOU REALLY WANT

Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

THE WINDOW

Cécile McLorin Salvant

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

DIAMOND CUT

Tia Fuller

LIVE IN EUROPE

Fred Hersch Trio

SEYMOUR READS THE CONSTITUTION!

Brad Mehldau Trio

STILL DREAMING

Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

EMANON

The Wayne Shorter Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

ALL ABOUT THAT BASIE

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

AMERICAN DREAMERS: VOICES OF HOPE, MUSIC OF FREEDOM

John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

PRESENCE

Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

ALL CAN WORK

John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

BAREFOOT DANCES AND OTHER VISIONS

Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

HEART OF BRAZIL

Eddie Daniels

BACK TO THE SUNSET

Dafnis Prieto Big Band

WEST SIDE STORY REIMAGINED

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

CINQUE

Elio Villafranca

YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN

Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

YOU WILL WIN

Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

WON'T HE DO IT

Koryn Hawthorne

NEVER ALONE

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters

CYCLES

Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds & Will Reagan, songwriters

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

RECKLESS LOVE

Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

YOU SAY

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

JOY.

for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

GRACE GOT YOU

MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

KNOWN

Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Jekalyn Carr

HIDING PLACE

Tori Kelly

MAKE ROOM

Jonathan McReynolds

THE OTHER SIDE

The Walls Group

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

LOOK UP CHILD

Lauren Daigle

HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW

Elevation Worship

LIVING WITH A FIRE

Jesus Culture

SURROUNDED

Michael W. Smith

SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON

Zach Williams

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

UNEXPECTED

Jason Crabb

CLEAR SKIES

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST

The Isaacs

STILL STANDING

The Martins

LOVE LOVE LOVE

Gordon Mote

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

PROMETO

Pablo Alboran

SINCERA

Claudia Brant

MUSAS (UN HOMENAJE AL FOLCLORE LATINOAMERICANO EN MANOS DE LOS MACORINOS), VOL. 2

Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM

Raquel Sofía

VIVES

Carlos Vives

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

CLAROSCURA

Aterciopelados

COASTCITY

COASTCITY

ENCANTO TROPICAL

Monsieur Periné

GOURMET

Orishas

AZTLÁN

Zoé

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

PRIMERO SOY MEXICANA

Angela Aguilar

MITAD Y MITAD

Calibre 50

TOTALMENTE JUAN GABRIEL VOL. II

Aida Cuevas

CRUZANDO BORDERS

Los Texmaniacs

LEYENDAS DE MI PUEBLO

Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡MÉXICO POR SIEMPRE!

Luis Miguel

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

PA' MI GENTE

Charlie Aponte

LEGADO

Formell Y Los Van Van

ORQUESTA AKOKÁN

Orquesta Akokán

PONLE ACTITUD

Felipe Peláez

ANNIVERSARY

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

KICK ROCKS

Sean Ardoin

SAINT JAMES INFIRMARY BLUES

Jon Batiste

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile

ALL ON MY MIND

Anderson East

LAST MAN STANDING

Willie Nelson

46. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL THE TROUBLE

Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

BUILD A BRIDGE

Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

KNOCKIN' ON YOUR SCREEN DOOR

Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

SUMMER'S END

Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

47. Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU

Brandi Carlile

THINGS HAVE CHANGED

Bettye LaVette

THE TREE OF FORGIVENESS

John Prine

THE LONELY, THE LONESOME & THE GONE

Lee Ann Womack

ONE DROP OF TRUTH

The Wood Brothers

48. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

PORTRAITS IN FIDDLES

Mike Barnett

SISTER SADIE II

Sister Sadie

RIVERS AND ROADS

Special Consensus

THE TRAVELIN' MCCOURYS

The Travelin' McCourys

NORTH OF DESPAIR

Wood & Wire

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

SOMETHING SMELLS FUNKY 'ROUND HERE

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

BENTON COUNTY RELIC

Cedric Burnside

THE BLUES IS ALIVE AND WELL

Buddy Guy

NO MERCY IN THIS LAND

Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

DON'T YOU FEEL MY LEG (THE NAUGHTY BAWDY BLUES OF BLUE LU BARKER)

Maria Muldaur

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

PLEASE DON'T BE DEAD

Fantastic Negrito

HERE IN BABYLON

Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

CRY NO MORE

Danielle Nicole

OUT OF THE BLUES

Boz Scaggs

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT AND THE TRAIN

Victor Wainwright And The Train

51. Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND

Joan Baez

BLACK COWBOYS

Dom Flemons

RIFLES & ROSARY BEADS

Mary Gauthier

WEED GARDEN

Iron & Wine

ALL ASHORE

Punch Brothers

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

KREOLE ROCK AND SOUL

Sean Ardoin

SPYBOY

Cha Wa

ALOHA FROM NA HOA

Na Hoa

NO 'ANE'I

Kalani Pe'a

MEWASINSATIONAL - CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS

Young Spirit

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

Black Uhuru

REGGAE FOREVER

Etana

REBELLION RISES

Ziggy Marley

A MATTER OF TIME

Protoje

44/876

Sting & Shaggy

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

DERAN

Bombino

FENFO

Fatoumata Diawara

BLACK TIMES

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

FREEDOM

Soweto Gospel Choir

THE LOST SONGS OF WORLD WAR II

Yiddish Glory

CHILDREN'S

55. Best Children's Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

ALL THE SOUNDS

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

BUILDING BLOCKS

Tim Kubart

FALU'S BAZAAR

Falu

GIANTS OF SCIENCE

The Pop Ups

THE NATION OF IMAGINE

Frank & Deane

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

ACCESSORY TO WAR (NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON & AVIS LANG)

Courtney B. Vance

CALYPSO

David Sedaris

CREATIVE QUEST

Questlove

FAITH - A JOURNEY FOR ALL

Jimmy Carter

THE LAST BLACK UNICORN

Tiffany Haddish

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

ANNIHILATION

Patton Oswalt

EQUANIMITY & THE BIRD REVELATION

Dave Chappelle

NOBLE APE

Jim Gaffigan

STANDUP FOR DRUMMERS

Fred Armisen

TAMBORINE

Chris Rock

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

THE BAND'S VISIT

Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

CAROUSEL

Renée Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT

Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Andrew Lloyd Webber & Harvey Mason, Jr., producers (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)

MY FAIR LADY

Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Van Dean, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio' producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

(Various Artists)

Luca Guadagnino, compilation producer; Robin Urdang, music supervisor

DEADPOOL 2

(Various Artists)

David Leitch & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; John Houlihan, music supervisor

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Hugh Jackman (& Various Artists)

Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Greg Wells, compilation producers

LADY BIRD

(Various Artists)

Timothy J. Smith, compilation producer; Michael Hill & Brian Ross, music supervisors

STRANGER THINGS

(Various Artists)

Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer & Timothy J. Smith, compilation producers; Nora Felder, music supervisor

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

BLACK PANTHER

Ludwig Göransson, composer

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

COCO

Michael Giacchino, composer

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Alexandre Desplat, composer

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

John Williams, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Track from: Black Panther

MYSTERY OF LOVE

Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Track from: Call Me By Your Name

REMEMBER ME

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Track from: Coco

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

THIS IS ME

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Track from: The Greatest Showman

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BLUT UND BODEN (BLOOD AND SOIL)

Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)

CHRYSALIS

Jeremy Kittel, composer (Kittel & Co.)

INFINITY WAR

Alan Silverstri, composer (Alan Silvestri)

MINE MISSION

John Powell & John Williams, composers (John Powell & John Williams)

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BATMAN THEME (TV)

Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

CHANGE THE WORLD

Mark Kibble, arranger (Take 6)

MADRID FINALE

John Powell, arranger (John Powell)

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Alexandre Desplat, arranger (Alexandre Desplat)

STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER

John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR

Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson, arrangers (Willie Nelson)

JOLENE

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis, arrangers (Dan Pugach)

MONA LISA

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Gregory Porter)

NIÑA

Gonzalo Grau, arranger (Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider)

SPIDERMAN THEME

Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter)

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

BE THE COWBOY

Mary Banas, art director (Mitski)

LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR

Doohee Lee, art director (BTS)

MASSEDUCTION

Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)

THE OFFERING

Qing-Yang Xiao, art director (The Chairman)

WELL KEPT THING

Adam Moore, art director (Foxhole)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION (LOCKED N' LOADED BOX)

Arian Buhler, Charles Dooher, Jeff Fura, Scott Sandler & Matt Taylor, art directors (Guns N' Roses)

I'LL BE YOUR GIRL

Carson Ellis, Jeri Heiden & Glen Nakasako, art directors (The Decemberists)

PACIFIC NORTHWEST '73-74': THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Roy Henry Vickers, art directors (Grateful Dead)

SQUEEZE BOX: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC

Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic, art directors ("Weird Al" Yankovic)

TOO MANY BAD HABITS

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Johnny Nicholas)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

ALPINE DREAMING: THE HELVETIA RECORDS STORY, 1920-1924

James P. Leary, album notes writer (Various Artists)

4 BANJO SONGS, 1891-1897: FOUNDATIONAL RECORDINGS OF AMERICA'S ICONIC INSTRUMENT

Richard Martin & Ted Olson, album notes writers (Charles A. Asbury)

THE 1960 TIME SESSIONS

Ben Ratliff, album notes writer (Sonny Clark Trio)

THE PRODUCT OF OUR SOULS: THE SOUND AND SWAY OF JAMES REESE EUROPE'S SOCIETY ORCHESTRA

David Gilbert, album notes writer (Various Artists)

TROUBLE NO MORE: THE BOOTLEG SERIES VOL. 13 / 1979-1981 (DELUXE EDITION)

Amanda Petrusich, album notes writer (Bob Dylan)

VOICES OF MISSISSIPPI: ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS DOCUMENTED BY WILLIAM FERRIS

David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

ANY OTHER WAY

Rob Bowman, Douglas Mcgowan, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Jackie Shane)

AT THE LOUISIANA HAYRIDE TONIGHT...

Martin Hawkins, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

BATTLEGROUND KOREA: SONGS AND SOUNDS OF AMERICA'S FORGOTTEN WAR

Hugo Keesing, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

A RHAPSODY IN BLUE - THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF OSCAR LEVANT

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Rebekah Wineman, mastering engineers (Oscar Levant)

VOICES OF MISSISSIPPI: ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS DOCUMENTED BY WILLIAM FERRIS

William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

ALL THE THINGS THAT I DID AND ALL THE THINGS THAT I DIDN'T DO

Ryan Freeland & Kenneth Pattengale, engineers; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (The Milk Carton Kids)

COLORS

Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)

EARTHTONES

Robbie Lackritz, engineer; Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer (Bahamas)

HEAD OVER HEELS

Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid & Gian Stone, engineers; Chris Gehringer & Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers (Chromeo)

VOICENOTES

Manny Marroquin & Charlie Puth, engineers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer (Charlie Puth)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

BOI-1DA

• Be Careful (Cardi B) (T)

• Diplomatic Immunity (Drake) (S)

• Friends (The Carters) (T)

• God's Plan (Drake) (S)

• Heard About Us (The Carters) (T)

• Lucky You (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas) (T)

• Mob Ties (Drake) (T)

• No Limit (G-Eazy Featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) (S)

LARRY KLEIN

• All These Things (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)

• Anthem (Madeleine Peyroux) (A)

• The Book Of Longing (Luciana Souza) (A)

• Can I Have It All (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)

• Junk (Hailey Tuck) (A)

• Look At What We've Done (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)

• Meaning To Tell Ya (Molly Johnson) (A)

LINDA PERRY

• Harder Better Faster Stronger (Willa Amai) (S)

• Served Like A Girl (Music From And Inspired By The Documentary Film) (Various Artists) (A)

• 28 Days In The Valley (Dorothy) (A)

KANYE WEST

• Daytona (Pusha T) (A)

• Kids See Ghosts (Kids See Ghosts) (A)

• K.T.S.E. (Teyana Taylor) (A)

• Nasir (Nas) (A)

• Ye (Kanye West) (A)

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

• Apes*** (The Carters) (T)

• Man Of The Woods (Justin Timberlake) (A)

• No One Ever Really Dies (N.E.R.D) (A)

• Stir Fry (Migos) (T)

• Sweetener (Ariana Grande) (A)

71. Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

AUDIO (CID REMIX)

CID, remixer (LSD)

HOW LONG (EDX'S DUBAI SKYLINE REMIX)

Maurizio Colella & Christian Hirt, remixers (Charlie Puth)

ONLY ROAD (COSMIC GATE REMIX)

Olaf Diekmann & Claus Terhoeven, remixers (Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal)

STARGAZING (KASKADE REMIX)

Kaskade, remixer (Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso)

WALKING AWAY (MURA MASA REMIX)

Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).

EYE IN THE SKY - 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)

FOLKETONER

Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

SEVEN WORDS FROM THE CROSS

Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer; Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, surround producer (Matthew Guard & Skylark)

SOMMERRO: UJAMAA & THE ICEBERG

Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir)

SYMBOL

Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround producers (Engine-Earz Experiment)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

Mark Donahue & Dirk Sobotka, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

BEETHOVEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3; STRAUSS: HORN CONCERTO NO. 1

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

JOHN WILLIAMS AT THE MOVIES

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds)

LIQUID MELANCHOLY - CLARINET MUSIC OF JAMES M. STEPHENSON

Bill Maylone & Mary Mazurek, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (John Bruce Yeh)

SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONIES NOS. 4 & 11

Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

VISIONS AND VARIATIONS

Tom Caulfield, engineer; Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer (A Far Cry)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Arnesen: Infinity - Choral Works (Joel Rinsema & Kantorei)

• Aspects Of America (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)

• Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)

• Gordon, R.: The House Without A Christmas Tree (Bradley Moore, Elisabeth Leone, Maximillian Macias, Megan Mikailovna Samarin, Patricia Schuman, Lauren Snouffer, Heidi Stober, Daniel Belcher, Houston Gran Opera Juvenile Chorus & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra)

• Haydn: The Creation (Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Betsy Cook Weber, Houston Symphony & Houston Symphony Chorus)

• Heggie: Great Scott (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

• Music Of Fauré, Buide & Zemlinsky (Trio Séléné)

• Paterson: Three Way - A Trio Of One-Act Operas (Dean Williamson, Daniele Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Jordan Rutter, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Matthew Treviño & Nashville Opera Orchestra)

• Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; Flos Campi (Peter Oundjian & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

DAVID FROST

• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Volume 7 (Jonathan Biss)

• Mirror In Mirror (Anne Akiko Meyers, Kristjan Järvi & Philharmonia Orchestra)

• Mozart: Idomeneo (James Levine, Alan Opie, Matthew Polenzani, Alice Coote, Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Presentiment (Orion Weiss)

• Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier (Sebastian Weigle, Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, Günther Groissböck, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

ELIZABETH OSTROW

• Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

• The Road Home (Joshua Habermann & Santa Fe Desert Chorale)

JUDITH SHERMAN

• Beethoven Unbound (Llŷr Williams)

• Black Manhattan Volume 3 (Rick Benjamin & Paragon Ragtime Orchestra)

• Bolcom: Piano Music (Various Artists)

• Del Tredici: March To Tonality (Mark Peskanov & Various Artists)

• Love Comes In At The Eye (Timothy Jones, Stephanie Sant'Ambrogio, Jeffrey Sykes, Anthony Ross, Carol Cook, Beth Rapier & Stephanie Jutt)

• Meltzer: Variations On A Summer Day & Piano Quartet (Abigail Fischer, Jayce Ogren & Sequitur)

• Mendelssohn: Complete Works For Cello And Piano (Marcy Rosen & Lydia Artymiw)

• New Music For Violin And Piano (Julie Rosenfeld & Peter Miyamoto)

• Reich: Pulse/Quartet (Colin Currie Group & International Contemporary Ensemble)

DIRK SOBOTKA

• Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• Lippencott: Frontier Symphony (Jeff Lippencott & Ligonier Festival Orchestra)

• Mahler: Symphony No. 8 (Thierry Fischer, Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Utah Symphony)

• Music Of The Americas (Andrés Orozco-Estrada & Houston Symphony)

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

BEETHOVEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3; STRAUSS: HORN CONCERTO NO. 1

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

NIELSEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3 & SYMPHONY NO. 4

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

RUGGLES, STUCKY & HARBISON: ORCHESTRAL WORKS

David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)

SCHUMANN: SYMPHONIES NOS. 1-4

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONIES NOS. 4 & 11

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

76. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

ADAMS: DOCTOR ATOMIC

John Adams, conductor; Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley & Brindley Sherratt; Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer (BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)

BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson & Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

LULLY: ALCESTE

Christophe Rousset, conductor; Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & Judith Van Wanroij; Maximilien Ciup, producer (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)

STRAUSS, R.: DER ROSENKAVALIER

Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Günther Groissböck & Erin Morley; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

VERDI: RIGOLETTO

Constantine Orbelian, conductor; Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky & Nadine Sierra; Vilius Keras & Aleksandra Keriene, producers (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir)

77. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

CHESNOKOV: TEACH ME THY STATUTES

Vladimir Gorbik, conductor (Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)

KASTALSKY: MEMORY ETERNAL

Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

MCLOSKEY: ZEALOT CANTICLES

Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

RACHMANINOV: THE BELLS

Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master (Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

SEVEN WORDS FROM THE CROSS

Matthew Guard, conductor (Skylark)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

ANDERSON, LAURIE: LANDFALL

Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

BEETHOVEN, SHOSTAKOVICH & BACH

The Danish String Quartet

BLUEPRINTING

Aizuri Quartet

STRAVINSKY: THE RITE OF SPRING CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS

Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin

VISIONS AND VARIATIONS

A Far Cry

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

BARTÓK: PIANO CONCERTO NO. 2

Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

BIBER: THE MYSTERY SONATAS

Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)

BRUCH: SCOTTISH FANTASY, OP. 46; VIOLIN CONCERTO NO. 1 IN G MINOR, OP. 26

Joshua Bell (The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)

GLASS: THREE PIECES IN THE SHAPE OF A SQUARE

Craig Morris

KERNIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO

James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

ARC

Anthony Roth Costanzo; Jonathan Cohen, conductor (Les Violons Du Roy)

THE HANDEL ALBUM

Philippe Jaroussky; Artaserse, ensemble

MIRAGES

Sabine Devieilhe; François-Xavier Roth, conductor (Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siècles)

SCHUBERT: WINTERREISE

Randall Scarlata; Gilbert Kalish, accompanist

SONGS OF ORPHEUS - MONTEVERDI, CACCINI, D'INDIA & LANDI

Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles

81. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

FUCHS: PIANO CONCERTO 'SPIRITUALIST'; POEMS OF LIFE; GLACIER; RUSH

JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

GOLD

The King's Singers; Nigel Short, producer

THE JOHN ADAMS EDITION

Simon Rattle, conductor; Christoph Franke, producer

JOHN WILLIAMS AT THE MOVIES

Jerry Junkin, conductor; Donald J. McKinney, producer

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: PIANO CONCERTO; OBOE CONCERTO; SERENADE TO MUSIC; FLOS CAMPI

Peter Oundjian, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

Mason Bates, composer; Mark Campbell, librettist (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

DU YUN: AIR GLOW

Du Yun, composer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

HEGGIE: GREAT SCOTT

Jake Heggie, composer; Terrence McNally, librettist (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

KERNIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO

Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

MAZZOLI: VESPERS FOR VIOLIN

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Olivia De Prato)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

APES***

The Carters

Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

THIS IS AMERICA

Childish Gambino

Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

I'M NOT RACIST

Joyner Lucas

Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

PYNK

Janelle Monáe

Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

MUMBO JUMBO

Tierra Whack

Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

84. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

LIFE IN 12 BARS

Eric Clapton

Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers

WHITNEY

(Whitney Houston)

Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers

QUINCY

Quincy Jones

Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer

ITZHAK

Itzhak Perlman

Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer

THE KING

(Elvis Presley)

Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers

