WASHINGTON (CBS46/AP) Congressman Elijah Cummings has passed away at the age of 68.
Cummings died at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to what his office calls "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."
He hadn't returned to work after having a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week. Cummings hadn't taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.
The procedure already caused Cummings to miss a September hearing on Washington, D.C., statehood. He had previously been treated for heart and knee issues.
Cummiongs was elected to Maryland's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1966.
