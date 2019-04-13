Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A major construction project is causing headaches for commuters on I-75 in Cobb County.
Right now, four right lanes on the northbound side are closed just south of the Delk Road exit and only three lanes are open for drivers.
The project is causing huge backups and they're expected to continue until the work is completed Monday morning.
LIVE CAM footage of interchange
The four lanes will be shutdown until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
Commuters are urged to use an alternate route. Those routes include South Cobb Parkway to the west and Powers Ferry Road to the east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.