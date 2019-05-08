ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In the six months since the FBI began its investigation into serial killer Samuel Little, the public has not heard Little’s side of the story.
That all changed when CBS46 reporter Brittany Edney began writing to him.
Little, a Georgia native, is serving a life sentence in a California prison, for the murders of three women in the late 1980s. From his jail cell, he writes these letters exclusively to the CBS46 newsroom.
Inscribed on the inside of an envelope, he calls Edney “my little TV lady”. Psychologist Dr. Dave Davis says the pet name may be Little’s way of flirting. “Well, in other words, ‘you belong to me’,” explains Davis. “He’s trying to appeal to you”.
Little has confessed to strangling more than 90 women beginning in the 1970s. He described to federal investigators how he watched the life leave his victims’ faces as he squeezed their necks with his bare hands. Little, a former boxer, would sometimes knock out the women with powerful punches.
That same man compliments Edney in his letter, calling her “a woman of great stature and strength”. Davis says Little’s ability charm women likely helped him commit his crimes. “I suspect that he may have used this as part of his enticement to get these women to come into a situation with him where he was able to harm them without getting caught,” Davis explains.
In his most recent letter, Little references another letter he wrote to Edney. CBS46 never received that letter, and Davis says that clearly bothered Little. “He’s telling you in the letter that he’s missed you, he’s concerned that something may have happened to you,” he says.
Concern isn’t something Little has shown to many women. Davis thinks in this case, Little may be dragging out the conversation for a reason. “He wants to keep your attention, so if he answers your questions it may stop things,” he says.
Davis’s analysis of the letters may be shocking to some; he says he does not believe Little is mentally ill. “As a matter of fact, his sentence structure and content is such that I’d say he’s probably not mentally ill in the sense of having schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anything like that,” he explains.
Davis adds, a personality disorder is much more likely. He believes Little has what psychologists call the “madonna-whore complex”, which means he only sees women as virtuous and good, or sinful and bad. “In one way, he likes women,” says Davis. “In another way, he must really hate them.”
