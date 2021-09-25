CONYERS (CBS46)-- The Conyers Police Department needed to call in the help of their K9s after a traffic stop revealed narcotics.
According to the agency's social media, a police officer spotted a car without a tag, which prompted the driver to get pulled over.
Police say the driver had an open container of alcohol and multiple pill bottles easily seen.
An assisting police officer, K9 Briscoe, and K9 Wick showed up to help.
We have learned multiple baggies of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and a firearm were found.
During the investigation, police discovered, the driver, Quentin Robinson, 44, is a convicted felon out of Decatur. He is booked at the Rockdale County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.