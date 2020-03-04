CONYERS, GA (CBS46)—Conyers police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals who allegedly used counterfeit bills to purchase food.
According to a press release from Conyers police, two individuals reportedly entered Wings & Seafood on Highway 138 on February 10th and purchased food with fake money.
The first suspect is described as a black female in her late teens to early twenties, wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early twenties, wearing a a red jacket with black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the people are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
