The nation’s No. 1 player fit the bill on Saturday as he led Collins Hill to a 36-10 victory over Brookwood at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to close out the Corky Kell Classic.
Travis Hunter — a five-star Florida State-commit — did a little bit of everything for the Eagles and his stat line says it all. Hunter had 13 receptions for 232 yards with two touchdowns. He was 1-for-1 passing for a touchdown and on defense he made an interception.
Collins Hill trailed 3-0 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 21-10 lead at the break. A stunned Brookwood sat idly by as Hunter and Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn took over the game. Collins Hill got on the board on a 77-yard pass from Horn to Hunter. Brookwood responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Lonergan to Stone Bonner but could do no more.
Horn — a four-star Missouri-commit — passed to Richard Ransom on a 17-yard touchdown with 1:42 left in the first half and with just :26 left in the half, Hunter got the ball behind the line of scrimmage and passed to Cameron Pedro for a 28-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
Isaac Bonacci’s 30-yard field goal put Collins Hill ahead 24-10 with 6:43 left in the third quarter. Horn scored on a 24-yard run behind Hunter, his leading blocker on the play, giving the Eagles full control. Hunter capped his night with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Horn with 4:51 left in the game.
Horn was 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. Pedro made eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown for Collins Hill. The Eagle defense sacked Lonergan five times and made nine tackles for loss. Jaylen George led with 2.5 sacks. Javyon Htch had five solo and two assisted tackles.
Longergan was 16-of-31 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown. Bonner finished with six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
