Dominance. That would describe Class 6A No. 10 Dacula’s 32-7 victory over Tucker in the nightcap game Thursday of the 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic at Dacula.
Powered by a strong rushing performance all around, senior Kyle Efford – a three-star Georgia Tech commit – stole the show. Behind Efford, the Falcons led 6-0 after the first quarter and 26-0 at the half. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder plays both ways and is frighteningly good at each of them.
“Kyle is the heart and soul of our team,” head coach Casey Vogt said of his Georgia Tech commit. “As Kyle goes, the team goes. He kind of puts them on his back and that makes things happen.”
Efford scored on runs of four and seven yards to compliment two defensive touchdowns. He finished with 36 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. On defense, Efford made two solo and three assisted tackles with .5 tackles for loss.
Tristen Strong recovered a fumble early in the second half and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown and William Green returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown. Defensive success early in the season was welcomed for Vogt, who took over the Dacula head coaching job this season after Clint Jenkins’ departure.
“I think they can be really good,” Vogt said. “I still see mental errors I don’t like, but I think they really pursue the ball and when you pursue the ball, good things happen.”
When Jonathan Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 2:29 left in the second quarter, it put Dacula up 32-0. Tucker had no answer.
Dacula held Tucker to 41 yards of offense (129 passing and -88 yards rushing). Falcons quarterback Jamir Beckom was 6-of-11 passing for 75 yards. Tucker’s only score – an 83-yard pass from Amir Streeter to Barry Manning – came with 10:12 left in the game, but Dacula’s defense kept in check any possible comeback.
Dacula will host Class 7A Brookwood next week and after seeing tonight’s effort, coach Vogt has planned out the upcoming week already.“We have to get a lot better because Brookwood is really good,” he said. “So we are going to work really crazy this week to get a win against Brookwood.”
