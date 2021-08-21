A slow start had Johns Creek facing a two-score deficit early in the second quarter of its Corky Kell matchup with the Gainesville Red Elephants, but by the final frame, only the lightning could stop the Gladiators; the game was delayed—and eventually called—with 9:27 remaining and a 26-10 Johns Creek advantage.
Gainesville’s Marquis Ross put the Red Elephants on the board with a 14-yard run following a successful conversion on 4th-and-short in Johns Creek territory, and teammate Giovanni Martinez added a 27-yard field goal before the end of the opening quarter.
Johns Creek got its first points on a short run from Antonio Gilliam and knotted it up with McRae Ball’s 28-yarder, then took a 12-10 lead with 2:02 left in the half when Alex Cunningham came up with a 3rd-down sack and Terrian Williams blocked the ensuing punt for a safety out of the back of the end zone.
Senior quarterback Kyle Durham connected with Brandon Palmer for a third-quarter score and found Josh Thompson in the fourth, who hauled in the pass and ran 50 yards down the sideline for the final points of the night.
Durham was 9-of-20 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Tylan Johnson led Johns Creek on the ground with 13 carries for 141 yards. Gilliam finished with three carries for five yards and a touchdown.
Both Palmer (20 yards) and Thompson (51 yards) had one reception each – both for touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.