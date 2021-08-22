Westlake quarterback RJ Johnson had a hand in four touchdowns in the Lions 29-14 victory over Archer in the third game of the 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic. However it was the Lions defense that kept the Tigers guessing throughout the game.
“It was nice to see (them perform) when we got lined up right,” said Westlake head coach Bobby May of his younger defensive front. “We had some first-year starters in that group, some young guys. So it was nice to see. I think they are very talented. They are just young.”
The Lions defense accounted for 42 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble, a safety and an interception.
Gannon Weatherby led with six solo tackles, two assists, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. DeMarius Hines made five tackles with one tackle for loss. Jai’Den Thomas had three tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Westlake led 16-7 at the half and 29-7 entering the fourth quarter and Archer could never find momentum to mount a comeback.
Johnson — Westlake’s 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat behemoth — was 12-of-22 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two touchdowns and 63 yards on nine carries. The preseason all-state quarterback rushed in from 1 and 4 yards out. He passed to TJ Booker and Jakari Christian for touchdowns.
“I think he played well for the first game of the year,” said May. “He obviously made some mistakes. We are going to keep working. I think his ceiling is through the roof. He didn’t play his best game and he still had four touchdowns.”
Westlake picked up the victory, however May saw plenty of room for improvement heading into Week 2 of the season.
“We had too many mistakes,” he said. “Archer is a good football team but we will be alright. We just have to get better for next week.”
Archer scored on a 20-yard pass from Caleb Peevy to Derrick Moore early in the second quarter and a 16-yard run by Chase Sellers with one minute left in the game. Peevy was 8-of-14 passing for 45 yards and a touchdown. Sellers finished with 85 yards on 17 carries.
