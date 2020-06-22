ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Department of Public Health numbers show the state had its greatest increase in Coronavirus cases Saturday.
Doctors warned it’s not just due to more testing.
“Largest increase yet, in our whole pandemic,” said Dr. Danny R. Branstetter, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Infectious Diseases at Wellstar Health System.
The daily numbers update showed an uptick in nearly 1,800 cases in a single day.
“Not only are we seeing a larger increase in total volume, but the numbers that are coming back positive, the percentage is double from what we saw at the end of April,” Dr. Branstetter said.
Dr. Carlos del Rio, Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Global Health, and executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System, added that despite some confusion, cases don’t change because of more testing.
“Testing doesn’t cause cases, testing simply diagnoses cases, when you have an infection, a test tells you who has it, so doing testing and saying well we have more cases because were doing more testing, no, we have more cases, and we’re finding them out because we’re doing testing,” said del Rio.
Doctors are seeing the highest increase in infections in 18 to 30-year-olds…that’s because they’re the most mobile in society, and most likely to spread this.
“They may not have as many symptoms and may not be as likely to be in the hospital, but they’re more likely to spread it because of their mobility,” added Dr. Branstetter.
This is a problem, he said because they can spread it to the most vulnerable people.
With relaxed restrictions and more travel, doctors say we’re seeing the greatest percentage of positive cases in more rural areas, especially areas next to our bordering states, like Florida.
“The percent of their population actually getting the infection is four times, in some instances, than what we’re seeing in the urban populations,” Dr. Branstetter added.
The Georgia Department of Public Health shows there are nearly 65,000 cases in Georgia and more than 2,600 deaths.
“The epidemic has really just passed, globally, 9 million cases, and we’re approaching half a million deaths globally,” added del Rio.
Dr. Branstetter said you can still go outside and visit people, but it’s important to maintain safety by doing things we can control ourselves like wearing a mask, good hand hygiene, and social distancing.
