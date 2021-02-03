Countdown to Kickoff: Tailgate recipes

CBS46 is your home for all things related to Sunday’s big game and that includes what kind of food you want to have as you watch the Bucs play the Chiefs.
Super Easy Party Wings
Ingredients
1-1/2 pounds frozen chicken wings
Non-stick cooking spray
1 cup your favorite sauce
Instructions
Preheat Air Fryer 400°F
1. Place wings in a bowl, lightly spray non-stick cooking spray on the wings.
2. Toss the frozen chicken wings.
3. Lay the wings on the rack, leaving space between each wing.
4. Set the air fryer to 400°F and cook for 15 minutes.
5. Open the air fryer, brush wings with BBQ sauce and turn them over.
6. Cook for 5 minutes. Open air fryer and brush the wings with sauce and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.
Tracye’s BBQ Sauce Recipe
2 Cloves garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup Ketchup
1 cup water
¾ chili sauce
¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
1 or 2 dashes of hot sauce
Sauté garlic in butter 4 to 5 minutes in a medium saucepan. Add remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Lower temperature to medium heat, stirring occasionally for 10 min.
Tips and Tricks
Do not overcrowd the wings. Keep room between the wings to allow air to flow.
If using a smaller air fryer with only a basket, periodically flip and shake the basket to promote air flow to each wing.
Tracye’s Fried Spare Ribs
Ingredients
1 Slab spare ribs
2 cups vinegar
2 cups lemon juice
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon ground pepper
Seasoned Flour
2 Cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon garlic powder
½ tablespoon onion powder
2 teaspoon butcher’s grade pepper
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Put all ingredients in a paper bag or bowl.
Instructions
1. Remove silver skin and cut into individual ribs.
2. Soak ribs in vinegar in a bowl, cover and soak refrigerate turning once for 15 minutes.
3. Pour off vinegar and add lemon juice. Cover and soak refrigerated for 30 minutes.
4. Rinse ribs with cold water and pat off excess water with paper towels. Ribs should be moist.
5. Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper. Transfer ribs into flour mixture.
6. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat 350°F to 375° F
7. Fry until crispy, approximately 10 minutes. Ribs should float to the top when done.
8. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.
Tracye’s Tail Gate T-Bone
Instructions
Two (1 ½ -inch-thick) T-bone steaks (3 pounds total), flaps cut off if necessary, at room temperature 30 minutes.
1 ½ to 2 teaspoons fine Kosher salt
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
Special Equipment -- An instant-read thermometer
Instructions
Prepare grill for cooking over medium-hot charcoal (moderate heat for gas). (If using a charcoal grill, open vents on bottom of grill, then light charcoal. When Charcoal turns grayish white (about 15 minutes from lighting), hold your hand 5 inches above grill rack to determine heat for charcoal as follows:
Hot: When you can hold your hand there for 1 to 2 seconds; Medium-hot: 3 to 4 seconds; Low: 5 to 6 seconds. If using a gas grill, preheat burners on high, covered, 10 minutes, then, if necessary, reduce to heat specified in recipe.
Pat steaks dry and sprinkle all over with Kosher salt and pepper. Grill steaks on lightly oiled grill rack, covered only if using a gas grill, turning over once, until thermometer inserted horizontally 2 inches into meat (do not touch bone) registers about 120°F for rare. See chart below for your preferred temperature.
Transfer steaks to a cutting board and let stand, uncovered, 10 minutes before slicing. (Internal temperature will rise to 125-128°F while steaks stand.)
Rare 120-130°F 2:30 min. Red
Medium Rare 130-135°F 3:30 min. Pink
Medium 135-145°F 4:30 min. Some Pink
Medium Well 145-155°F 5:30 min. Sliver of Light Pink
Well Done 155-165°F 6:30 min. Mostly Brown
What Have You Done? 165 °F+8 - 10Brown Throughout
Tracye’s Touchdown Snow Crab Boil
Ingredients
Snow crab legs, approximately 5 clusters, washed thoroughly.
1 pound Shrimp, shell on, deveined, tail on.
1 pound Andouille sausage, cut into thick slices
6 Corn on the cob
6 Baby red potatoes
3 tablespoons Garlic, diced
1 whole Onion, diced
1 Lemon, juiced
4 sticks Butter
1/4 cup Olive oil
2 cups Chicken broth, optional (see notes below)
1-2 dashes Tabasco sauce
Season the Boiling Water
5 tablespoons seafood seasoning
1 whole Lemon, juiced.
3 Bay leaves
Tracye’s Garlic Sauce (to pour over and dip)
4 sticks Butter, unsalted
1/4 cup Olive oil
1 whole Onion, diced
3 tablespoons Garlic, diced
1 Lemon, juiced
2 cups Chicken broth, optional (see notes below)
3 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning
3 tablespoons Paprika
1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon Red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon Lemon pepper seasoning, (optional depending on fresh lemon juice)
1-2 dashes hot sauce
Instructions
Seafood boil
1. Fill up a large stock pot with water, leaving enough room at the top to add the seafood. Add seafood seasoning, lemon, and bay leaves. Bring to a light boil.
2. Place the corn and red potatoes into the seasoned water. Boil for 10 minutes.
3. Add the crab legs and sausage. Cover with a lid and boil for an additional 15 minutes.
4. Add the shrimp. Boil for 5 minutes (shrimp will turn pink, do not overcook).
5. Drain the water and remove bay leaves. Transfer to serving dish or leave in the stock pot.
6. Pour that delicious garlic butter sauce all over, and/or reserve some sauce on the side to dip the seafood in (recipe below).
Garlic Butter Sauce
1. Melt one stick of butter and olive oil in a skillet on medium heat. Add onions and sauté until they become translucent.
2. Add Garlic and sauté for 30 seconds, stir and watch closely to avoid burning the garlic. Add juice of the lemon, and all the seasonings. Adjust cayenne and red pepper to your level of spiciness.
3. Add remaining 3 sticks of butter. Simmer until butter is melted, stir constantly.
4. If using chicken broth, gently stir it into the mixture now. Pour over your favorite seafood and/or reserve some for dipping.
5. Enjoy!
Sauce can also be used for dipping! Try it with butter toasted French bread.
Tracye’s “Rush” Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients
For the Shrimp Tacos:
1 pound large or jumbo shrimp peeled, deveined, and tails off.
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - divided in half.
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground chipotle chili
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
6 to 8 corn or flour tortillas
Optional garnishes: avocados cilantro, sour cream (or Greek yogurt), lime wedges
For the Slaw and Shrimp Taco Sauce:
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt (you may use sour cream)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 small jalapeno (remove seeds and membranes)
1/4 cup tightly packed fresh cilantro leaves (chopped)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons Lime zest
3 tablespoons Lime juice
2 cups shredded cabbage (may be green or red or both). You may also use a slaw mix.
Instructions
1. Rinse and pat the shrimp dry, then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with the chili powder, chipotle chili, cumin, and salt. Toss to coat evenly. Let rest while you prepare the shrimp taco sauce and slaw.
2. Prepare the sauce and slaw: In a food processor fitted with a steel blade, process the Greek yogurt, olive oil, garlic, jalapeno, cilantro, salt, lime zest, and lime juice. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired. Place the cabbage in a mixing bowl and toss with about 1/2 cup of the sauce. Add more sauce if you desire a creamier slaw, then reserve the rest of the sauce for serving.
3. Cook the shrimp: In a large nonstick skillet over medium high, heat the remaining 1/2 tablespoon olive oil. Add the shrimp and sauté just until the shrimp is cooked through and no longer translucent in the center, about 4 minutes. Do not overcook! Transfer the shrimp immediately to a plate.
4. Warm the tortillas on the grill and assemble the tacos.
To serve, fill the tortillas with shrimp, generously with the slaw, extra sauce, a quick squeeze of lime and chow down!
