ATLANTA (CBS46)-- When Becky and Alicia Kanouff got engaged at the 2019 Atlanta Pride Parade, they knew they wanted to get married during the 2020 Atlanta Pride Festival.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit Georgia, forcing the festival to go virtual, the brides had to change their plans. "We were devastated when Atlanta Pride has to cancel, but also fully understand why.... health and safety come first. Our wedding is going to be our pride festival," Alicia explained.
Neither the pandemic nor severe weather could keep them from their wedding. On Saturday, October 10, loved ones gathered for a small wedding ceremony and reception.
Alicia notes the bad weather held off until partway through the reception. "Even with that chaos, it was still beautiful and a wonderful night!" she says.
(photos provided by the couple, taken by Katie Pitts Photography)
