ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Attention metro Atlanta residents looking for COVID-19 vaccinations there will be an opportunity on Sunday.
Vaccinations will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Monday Night Garage located at 933 Lee Street Southwest.
Vaccination events like these are made possible with the help of Atlanta City Council Members and are sponsored by Walgreens, the Fulton County Commissioner, and several local businesses and community partners.
To get more information on what is happening in the community click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.