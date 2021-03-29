Coweta County schools remain closed following last week's deadly tornado 

The Coweta County School System will remain closed Tuesday, March 30, 2021, following last week’s tornado.
Recovery efforts are underway, and damage needs to be repaired.
Newnan High School and Atkinson Elementary will be closed for the rest of the week.
Also, Arnall Middle, Central Educational Center, East Coweta High, Elm Street Elementary, Evans Middle, Jefferson Parkway Elementary, Maggie Brown Alternative, Newnan Crossing Elementary, Ruth Hill Elementary, Smokey Road Middle, Welch Elementary, Westside Burwell, Western Elementary, Winston Dowdell Academy, and White Oak Elementary will be closed through the end of Spring Break.
Coweta County schools are planned to reopen on April 12, 2021, following guidance from the Coweta County Emergency Management.
The decision to reopen is contingent on safety and operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.