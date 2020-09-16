DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-20 at the I-285 interchange in DeKalb County for a few hours Wednesday morning.
Not many details are known about the crash but GDOT says it involved an overturned vehicle. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Wesley Chapel Road for quite some time but reopened around 5:15 a.m.
No word on injuries or what caused the crash.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
