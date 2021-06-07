COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Cobb police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly accident at an intersection that killed a man riding a scooter.
Police said the crash happened on Barrett Parkway at Macland Road on Sunday morning.
Investigators said a green and black 2019 Piaggio BV350 scooter driving south on Barrett Parkway and ran a red light.
Officials said the scooter crashed into a blue 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan driving east on Macland Road in the left lane.
The Volkswagen then struck a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla traveling east on Macland Road in the right lane, said police.
The driver of the scooter has been identified as Jason Sklar, 32, of Marietta.
Sklar was ejected from his scooter and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical examiners.
Police said the driver of the Volkswagen is Latonya Herndon, 49, of Powder Springs, and Ana Herndon, 17, of Powder Springs was her passenger. The Herndon’s were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the Toyota is Stacy Grant, 29, of North Charleston, South Carolina, she was also sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police are urging anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.