GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A vehicle accident knocked hundreds of Georgia Power customers offline but the juice is back on.
Not many details are known about the crash but Georgia Power reports nearly 700 customers were in the dark as a result.
The outage pocket was just northwest of the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Sugar Loaf Parkway.
Power was fully restored to the area around 8:45 a.m.
