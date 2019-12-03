FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a vehicle and tractor trailer forced the closure of I-285 in Fulton County but the roadway has reopened.
The crash happened at the SR 14 Spur/SR 279 interchange.
No word on what caused the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
