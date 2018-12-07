Clayton County, GA (CBS46) A crash involving four vehicles blocked several lanes on NB I-75 in Clayton County but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash was near the interchange with Forest Parkway. Three of five lanes were blocked.
GDOT reports three cars and a truck were involved. It's unclear if any injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
