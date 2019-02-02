Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Separate crashes caused major traffic headaches early Saturday morning in Atlanta.
A multiple vehicle crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-285 near the intersection with Jonesboro Road in Fulton County but the roadway has reopened.
The crash involved three vehicles and a truck. No word on injuries.
A second crash forced the closure of the exit ramps on both the north and southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector onto I-20 in Atlanta but it has since been cleared.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.