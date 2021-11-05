Creekside travels to Woodward for next installment of the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series

The ninth televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a blockbuster region title matchup between 3-5A rivals No. 3 Woodward Academy (9-0) and No. 2 Creekside (8-1) that will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday.
The history between Woodward and Creekside – two programs just 17 miles apart south of Atlanta — is one of streaks. The teams have played 14 times and each program has won seven straight games against the other. For Creekside, it wants to keep the winning streak alive and for Woodward, it wants its first win over the Seminoles since Oct. 27, 1995, when it won 22-8.
Last season, Creekside defeated Woodward 42-17 which was the first meeting between the two programs since 2007. Since 2014, Woodward has won five region championships while Creekside is looking to defend its 5-3A title from last season. Creekside completed a flawless 15-0 season in 2013 when it won the program’s only state championship to go with nine region titles since 1990.
Woodward Academy has been perfect this season with preseason victories over Class A Private then-No. 1 ELCA 17-14, Hapeville Charter 27-0 and Class 4A then-No. 2 Marist 14-9 before entering 3-5A region play and beating Mundy’s Mill (55-13), Banneker (29-14), Jonesboro (24-7), Drew (42-0), Forest Park (48-0) and Tri-Cities (49-7) last week. Creekside entered the season beating Class 7A then-No. 4 Grayson 19-14, Class 6A then-No. 3 Westlake 27-20. The Seminoles then lost their only contest of the season against Class 4A then-No. 5 Cartersville (17-14). Since entering 3-5A play, Creekside has been flawless with victories over Drew (41-0), Tri-Cities (55-0), Forest Park (63-7), Banneker (41-0), Mundy’s Mill (56-7) and Jonesboro (27-7) last week.
On offense, Woodward averages 157 rushing to 116 passing yards per game. The balanced offense is led by junior quarterback Jalen Woods who is 63-of-93 passing for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has passed to seven different receivers for touchdowns: Christian Harrison (3), CJ Burton (2), Damari Alston (2), Maxwell Crowe (2), Josiah Abdullah (2), Deon King (1) and Michael Butler (1).
The War Eagles ground game is led by Alston, a senior back, who has 145 carries for 1,312 yards and 21 touchdowns. Wes Craig, Woods and Lucas Farrington each have one rushing touchdown.
Creekside prefers to run the ball and averages 215 rushing yards to 153 passing yards per game. Quarterback Nyqau Lett is 93-of-149 passing for 1,365 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for six touchdowns on 58 carries. Cameron Burch (1 TD), Isiah Davis (2 TDs), Derrick White (6 TDs), Khary Morrow (3 TDs), Judah Harper (1 TD) and Shane Kelly (1 TD) have been the favorite targets for Lett.
On the ground, Kamauri Davis leads with 88 carries for 535 yards and nine touchdowns. Cameron Burch has 84 carries for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns. Khary Morrow has 36 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns and Judah Harper and Shane Kelley each have one touchdown run.
Since entering region play, the Creekside defense has allowed just three touchdowns – one each to Forest Park, Mundy’s Mill and Jonesboro. Woodward Academy gave up 13 points to Mundy’s Mill, 14 points to Banneker and seven each to Jonesboro and Tri-Cities.
