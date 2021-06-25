Crews battle apartment fire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department battled an apartment fire early Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire that was billowing from the second floor of two apartment units on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta.
Very limited details are available at this time surrounding the incident, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
