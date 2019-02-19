Gwinnett DOT crews have repaired a sinkhole at Indian Trail Road and Brook Hollow Parkway and the roadway is back open.
Use Jimmy Carter Blvd and Beaver Road alternate routes.
Closed roadways include
- Southbound I-85 exit 101 to Indian Trail is CLOSED.
- Beaver Ruin Road to Indian Trail is CLOSED.
- NB Indian Trail to Brook Hollow and Beaver Ruin is CLOSED.
Motorists will have access to EB Brook Hollow Parkway to Indian Trail Road is OPEN toward Lilburn/I-85
CBS46 will update this story as roadways reopen.
