ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CSI Atlanta will appear on Dr. Oz's True Crime Tuesday to discuss the unsolved murder of Nacole Smith.

The 14-year-old was brutally raped and fatally shot in broad daylight less than a mile from her Southwest metro Atlanta home. Anchor Karyn Greer, CBS46 crime scene investigator Sheryl 'Mac' McCollum and Nacole's mom, Acqunellia Smith, discuss new updates in her case.

This marks the second time CSI Atlanta has taken a Georgia cold case before a national audience. Just last month, Greer and McCollum appeared on the show to discuss the 2012 Honey Malone cold case. On Friday, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the 18-year-old's murder.

Dr. Oz's True Crime Tuesday airs at 3 p.m.

