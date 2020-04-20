Parker’s Cuppa Mug Cake
Serves 1
- 2 Tb butter
- ¼ cup almond flour
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tb maple syrup
- 1 Tb milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- 1 Tb fruit cocktail in juice (not heavy syrup)
Microwave butter in a 12 oz coffee mug until melted, about 30 seconds. All all remaining ingredients and mix well. Microwave for 45-60 seconds until cake pulls away from the sides and top is dry. Don’t overcook. Serve warm.
