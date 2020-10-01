From former tech executive and small business owner to award-winning TV, radio, and podcast host, Barrett left it all behind to run for U.S. congress in 2019.
She is active in the community, serving on the board of the non-profit Inspiredu and acting as a spokesperson for TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, herself being a breast cancer survivor.
Campaign: https://www.electdanabarrett.com/
Issues: Barrett supports affordable and accessible healthcare, believes in mandating a fair wage and end to wage gaps, and feels that campaign finance reform and term limits need to be instituted.
