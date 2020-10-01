David Perdue (R) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. He assumed office on January 6, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.
Campaign: https://perduesenate.com/
David Perdue on the issues:
Law & Order
- Believes in police and criminal justice reform in order to make sure equal justice for all Americans.
- Opposes the defund the police movement and will continue to fight to ensure law enforcement has the resources they need to keep communities safe.
- Cosponsored the JUSTICE Act to ensure police are representative of the communities they serve, provide more de-escalation training to officers, equip more officers with body cams, and create a database for police misconduct offenses.
- Strong supporter of the First Step Act which removes mandatory minimums for first-time, nonviolent drug offenders.
National Defense
- Committed to supporting our military personnel and families in Georgia and across the country.
- Aims to close loopholes in immigration law that allow criminals to enter the country and move towards a merit-based immigration system.
- Border patrol needs additional resources to stop illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and sex trafficking.
- Wants physical barriers at strategic points along southern border.
