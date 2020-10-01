Scott is currently serving his ninth Congressional term, having been elected in 2002, serving the Thirteenth Congressional District of Georgia while representing Cobb, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, and Henry counties.
Scott has been a member of the Financial Services Committee, where he worked on programs to provide unemployed homeowners with mortgage assistance and helped create initiatives like the Making Home Affordable program.
Campaign: https://davidscott.house.gov/
Issues: Scott values contributions to local art through museums and libraries, supports federal programs that provide resources to law enforcement while working on sentencing reform, and believes in the rights of all to have access to affordable health care without risking quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.