DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services will open an emergency shelter at Rock Creek Park at 8 p.m. Sunday ahead of severe weather expected to move in overnight.
Officials say anyone seeking refuge will be required to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of separation. Disinfectants will also be provided to keep citizens and the facility safe.
All guests will be asked the following questions:
1. Have you or any member of your household been diagnosed with COVID-19?
2. Have you or any member of your household had a fever of 100F or higher within the past 72 hours?
3. Have you had close contact with anyone that has been diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19?
If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then they will be provided alternate accommodations within the Rock Creek Park Recreation Center.
Citizens can sign up for Smart911 through the Dawson County Government website. Smart911 is the emergency notification system that Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services uses to send alert messages that may include information on floods, fires, water emergencies, road closures, missing persons, evacuation orders, and weather emergencies.
Rock Creek Park is located at 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.