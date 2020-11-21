Day after Georgia certifies election results multiple rallies held in Atlanta

A day after Georgia certified its election results multiple rallies were held in Atlanta.
“I didn’t think that America could be this divided,” said one protestor, who didn’t want to be named, “I was a poll worker on November 3rd, along with my husband, and we were poll workers in other elections, and I can tell you after spending 14 hours at our precinct, there was no fraud, everybody was well trained, and it was one of the most stable, anti-climactic, elections I’ve ever been at.”
Protestors from both sides were out in full force at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon.
“We would like to see, and know, as Americans, that our election was fair, and wait until the evidence comes out,” said Jenny Hertel, a Trump supporter.
It’s been nearly three weeks since election day – yet the political unrest only seems to be growing.
“I have no reassurance that the recount was not a sham,” said Nancy Babbitt, a Trump supporter.
“There’s no evidence of misconduct, no evidence of fraud, no evidence of ballot tampering,” added Jeff Maro, a counter-protester.
The certification process for Georgia’s 159 counties was officially completed on Friday. The Secretary of State’s Office said Biden won by a margin of 12,670 votes, or .25%.
The Trump Campaign has two business days to formally request a recount should they choose to.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office – there was a hand count of the 5 million ballots cast in the race…and not because of suspected fraud, but because of an audit required by a new state law.
“It’s just very unusual that the votes got shut down when Trump was ahead, and then hundreds of thousands of votes, in some states, even here in Georgia, thousands of votes came up…we’re supposed to have confidence in this overnight?” Babbitt added.
A Federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Trump and his lawyers seeking a temporary restraining order to halt certification of Georgia’s election.
Trump fired the leader of his own election security agency after they declared the 2020 presidential election to have been the most secure in history.
“I am shocked that there are people think there was rampant fraud when there is no evidence,” said the protestor who didn’t want to be named.
“I’m here with my wife and small daughter, two years old, and I think it’s important for her to see, my daughter to see, that there’s always a reason to fight for justice, and there’s always a reason to fight for what is right,” Maro said.
The Trump Campaign has not been able to flip any states in their effort to challenge the results.
Now the focus shifts to Georgia's Senate runoff election on January 5th.
Two runoff elections will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Republicans need only one of the seats to maintain the majority.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are running against Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
