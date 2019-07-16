NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man and woman are dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home in Porterdale Tuesday morning.
The incident unfolded at a home on Magan Court in Porterdale.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles says officers were called to the home for a domestic disturbance and when they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the garage.
Officers entered the home and found a man hiding in a closet upstairs. One of the officers then fatally shot the man.
The woman was later identified as Erin Smith while the man was identified as Daryl Johannesson.
Miles says this is the 44th officer-involved shooting investigated by the department in 2019.
Blood is still in the driveway of this home on Magan Court in Porterdale, Newton County. Police say a husband apparently killed his wife inside the home and then police killed him. I’ll have a live report at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/WaFKwQPF3d— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 16, 2019
