CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- School is closed for the year, all end-of-the-year events are canceled, but the deadline remains for the yearbook staff at many schools.
One local school is making sure their students and faculty have a keepsake despite the school year being cut short.
“Everyone was disappointed when all the of the Varsity sports got cancelled, the soccer and the volleyball, and of course, the prom,” said Sam Heinze, a yearbook staff member.
The yearbook students and staff at St. John Bosco Academy in Cumming had layouts ready to go, and photographers lined up to shoot events scheduled for the end of the year.
“So here we are left with a book that’s maybe 80% finished, and nothing in sight to finish it,” said Tracy Blankenship , the Yearbook Coordinator at St. John Bosco Academy.
Deadlines were approaching, and they were left scrambling to figure out how to fill those pages.
“Yeah, I had a little panic attack,” joked Blankenship.
Luckily, all the content is online, so it wasn’t too hard to transition to working at home.
But all means of communication went virtual.
“It’s more back and forth, it’s just a little more time consuming that way,” Blankenship added.
After getting input from teachers and students…they decided to dedicate some space to the coronavirus, families are sending in pictures of themselves homeschooling, and they’re planning something special for the seniors.
“Three quarters of the year was already done when we had to shut down, so it’s not like the yearbook isn’t happening at all,” Heinze said.
“The book will look a little different this year, than it normally does, but I think it will reflect the spirit of what we’ve all been going through,” said Blankenship.
The books can be ordered online, and they’ll be shipped out to homes instead of the school.
“So, there’s not going to be that signing and everything,” added Heinze.
But despite all the changes, the yearbook will be made, and everyone will have a keepsake to remember the entire year in full.
“We’re still crunching! We have a few days left to kind of get things in before our deadline,” Blankenship said, “The whole year won’t be defined by what happened right here at the end.”
“We didn’t get our prom, but we did get our homecoming, we did get our spirit week, we didn’t get our spring varsity sports, but we did get our varsity and junior varsity basketball in the fall, so it definitely wasn’t a total loss,” added Heinze.
