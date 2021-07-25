CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Clayton County investigators are learning more about a deadly accident, which they believe at this time is a result of a head-on collision, according to a police spokesperson.
Officers responded to the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near Highway 138 and Scotts Road in Jonesboro.
Police say law enforcement discovered one victim dead on-scene, while another victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
It is unknown who the victims are and what the status is of the critically injured.
This story will be updated when new details are released.
