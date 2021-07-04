ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in Edgewood and are offering a reward if you can help them solve the case.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a call on William H Borders Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials share the victim was a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Anyone with information call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.
