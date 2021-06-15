DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)— DeKalb police are investigating a deadly shooting, which authorities believe was a result of a dispute.
Officers responded to the shooting call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Drive.
A police spokesperson shares with CBS46 News a victim is a man who was found on a porch of a residence with gunshot wounds.
