FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Police have identified the suspect and victim involved in a deadly shooting at a Roswell bar on Friday night.
The victim has been identified as Hassan Golden, 37, of Norcross, and the suspect as James Densmore, 30, of Kennesaw.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at Hooligans Tavern, located at 8440 Holcomb Bridge Road.
911 calls indicated that a man shot another man inside of the business.
When first responders arrived, they located Golden with multiple gunshot wounds.
Golden was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.
Law enforcement shared with CBS46 News that witnesses described the shooter.
Roswell Police officers with the assistance of Johns Creek Police, located the suspect nearby after he fled the business.
Densmore was arrested and facing charges of Murder.
According to police, it is believed that the shooting was not random and was drug-related.
Officials are asking that anyone with information about this incident please contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 and ask to speak with a detective.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or 404-577-8477.
