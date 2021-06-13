DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- CBS46 News crew reports seeing a shot-up black BMW and evidence markers on the ground, where detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.
Our team has been on the ground near the area of the 3700 block of North Decatur Road since early Sunday morning.
CBS46 Barmel Lyons Reports there were at least 50 shell casings on the ground and a medical examiner was on scene.
We have reached out to law enforcement but no word of details as of now.
Stay with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.
