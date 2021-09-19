SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a male found shot to death inside a Snellville home on Sunday, say investigators.
A police spokesperson tells us shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to the call on Forrest Bend Lane.
According to police, they found the male dead inside a home where he sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Currently, details are limited. No suspect or victim information is known. Officials say detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide.
If you have information, you can call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers callers are eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
