ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Decatur man is wanted in connection to a fraud and forgery case in DeKalb County.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says 35-year-old Clamenta Bell is wanted on one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery in the first degree.
“Mr. Bell rented a storage unit from Public Storage in 2019,” said Commissioner King.
“During the term of the lease, the suspect initiated a fraudulent property insurance claim with Orange Door Storage Insurance Program claiming items in his storage united received water damage. He then submitted pictures used in a previous claim and an altered bank statement from Wells Fargo.”
According to authorities, Bell’s warrant was issued on Dec. 1 by a Dekalb County Judge.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
