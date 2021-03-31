Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp launched a counterattack on Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Bastian said the voting bill Kemp signed last week was "unacceptable," "wrong" and "based on a lie." Bastian is shown speaking at a news conference with Brian Kemp, left, at the Delta Flight Museum in Hapeville, Georgia, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2021.