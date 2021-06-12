OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS46)—A Delta Flight headed from Los Angeles to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City after a passenger became unruly on Friday evening.
A Delta spokesperson clarifies with CBS46 News that the passenger was not trying to highjack the plane or open the door mid-flight, rather the altercation occurred in the front of the plane near the area of the cockpit.
Social media:
Had to take an emergency landing because a Delta employee tried to open the aircraft service door 🤦🏾♂️— ⒻⓇⒶⓏⒾⒺⓇ (@Drake_onMars45) June 12, 2021
Man attempted to open plane door mid flight from LAX to ATL. @FoxNews @cnnbrk @ABC pic.twitter.com/QtVAb7nilf— Benjamin Curlee (@BenjaminCurlee) June 12, 2021
“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 (LAX to ATL) who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City (OKC). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused,” said a Delta Airlines Public Information Officer.
