Delta Air Lines has lifted its nationwide ground stop following an outage with its computer systems.
"@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted," said in a tweet from the Delta News Hub.
The company sent the following statement to our newsroom earlier as they experienced technical difficulties:
"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience."
Officials also say that at no time was there any kind of safety impact on travelers.
Passengers complained on social media, saying they could not sign in or access their boarding pass on the Delta app.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.